Letter: Correction to previous letter @ Thinking outside the Net

Another dangerous hacking has occurred in America. It appears all hacking is via the internet.
The internet was patterned after the Pentagon’s ARPAnet. There is no effective policing of the internet. All traffic must use TCP/IP protocol.
Before the internet became the only means of digital communication, industry and government communicated used private networks. These were virtually “hard wired”. No data could enter or leave these channels except at the terminus of each channel. Users were free to use their own proprietary communication protocol. Financial and government agencies could use hardware data encryption to be sure their data was safe.
If a systems manager is concerned about being hacked he or she should use separate computers not connected to the sensitive system for all email. For a few dollars more, users could revert to the secure “pipes” of old instead of the Internet, use their own protocol and of course totally disconnect from the internet. Let me repeat, GET OFF THE INTERNET!
Ray Omdahl
Green Valley
