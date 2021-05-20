 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Correction to previous letter @ Thinking outside the Net
View Comments

Letter: Correction to previous letter @ Thinking outside the Net

  • Comments

Another dangerous hacking has occurred in America. It appears all hacking is via the internet.

The internet was patterned after the Pentagon’s ARPAnet. There is no effective policing of the internet. All traffic must use TCP/IP protocol.

Before the internet became the only means of digital communication, industry and government communicated used private networks. These were virtually “hard wired”. No data could enter or leave these channels except at the terminus of each channel. Users were free to use their own proprietary communication protocol. Financial and government agencies could use hardware data encryption to be sure their data was safe.

If a systems manager is concerned about being hacked he or she should use separate computers not connected to the sensitive system for all email. For a few dollars more, users could revert to the secure “pipes” of old instead of the Internet, use their own protocol and of course totally disconnect from the internet. Let me repeat, GET OFF THE INTERNET!

Ray Omdahl

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Rosemont Mine

It is alarming to hear that the Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals, formerly Rosemont, is now interested in mining on the west side of th…

Local-issues

Letter: Masks

Pima County's mask mandate is being ignored by selfish shoppers and not enforced by stores. On May 10 I saw people in Fry’s and Safeway not we…

Local-issues

Letter: GOP Fraudit in AZ

Several writers to this page have asked why the Dems are so set against the so-called audit. It is because we have become painfully aware of t…

Local-issues

Letter: AZ Senate

Perhaps when the AZ Senate Republicans are done searching for fictional fraudulent ballots in Maricopa county they can go to Iraq and find the…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News