Letter: Correction to previous letter.
Letter: Correction to previous letter.

Crimea was the appetizer. Now he is eating the salad named Ukraine. Will a country like Poland be Putin's main course and who knows what he wants for dessert?

Helen Murphy

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

