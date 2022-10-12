Letter: Correction to Previous letter

In the letter by Kevin Webb titled “Abortion debate” he asks, “how many of you (right-to-lifers) are registered as a foster parent, or on an adoption waiting list"? A more honest question is, “who is going to take responsibility for my irresponsibility.” This does not apply to victims, but to men and women who think nothing about the consequences of their act or birth control; the quick and easy answer is an abortion. When impulse and irresponsibility control us, others are left with your problem so you can ask, “who is going to take responsibility for my irresponsibility.” His letter goes on to say that if you are not willing to take responsibility for his irresponsibility, “you have no voice in this debate.” We all have a voice when you expect society to condone and bankroll the consequences of your irresponsibility by killing the unwanted results of your irresponsibility.