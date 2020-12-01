 Skip to main content
Letter: Correction to previous submission
Letter: Correction to previous submission

The latest obscenity perpetrated by the orange-complected narcissist currently occupying the White House was his one-minute announcement on November 24 that the Dow Jones Industrial Average had climbed above the 30,000 mark. “Never been broken, that number. That’s a sacred number, 30,000," he beamed as he ignored the devastating number of new coronavirus infections that day—178,000—another daily record.

I’m sure his joyful news didn’t matter to the 88,000 people hospitalized with COVID that day. Their eyes were probably not glued to TV screens watching stock market reports as they struggled to breathe.

And people lined up in historic numbers at food banks to obtain needed boxes of meals were probably not checking their stock portfolios. Likewise, those facing loss of unemployment benefits at the end of the year were probably not worrying about their investments.

January 20 can’t arrive soon enough to rid us of this dangerous buffoon.

Barbara Liguori

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

