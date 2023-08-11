In his August 7th column, Cal Thomas asks, “Who is to blame for the corrosive nature of today’s politics?” He claims it is we, the voters. But the real blame rests with our system of winner-take-all elections. As Mr. Thomas points out, polls show that the majority of us prefer someone other than either Biden or Trump for president. But if a third candidate was running who would be preferred by most Americans, most of us will still vote for our party candidate rather than risk the other party winning. To solve this dilemma, we need to reform our voting system. With Rank Choice Voting, for example, we could rank our preferred candidate as one, and least preferred candidate as three. If the preferred candidate doesn’t get enough number one votes, our second choice still gets consideration. If we, the voters, feel that a vote for our favorite isn’t a wasted vote, the preferred candidate could actually win the election.