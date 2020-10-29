Letter: Corrupt news media protecting dirty candidate Joe Biden

There is now plenty of evidence contained on Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop, the Senate's recent report of millions being wired from Ukraine, Russia, China, to Hunter and Jim Biden, and whistle blower military veteran Tony Bobulinski, who was a Biden family business partner. Bobulinski was involved in a China energy company (CEFC) deal with the Biden family and claims involvement by son Hunter Biden, brother Jim Biden and meetings with Joe Biden. Joe Biden has repeatedly denied any knowledge of Hunter's or Jim's foreign business dealings. He has said he never took money from any foreign "source." But Bobulinski presented emails showing the China deal referring to "10" to be held by "H" (Hunter) for the "big guy", who Bobulinski identified as Joe Biden. The Senate report showed $5 million wired to Hunter from CEFC. Did Joe receive money directly from brother Jim or son Hunter relating to it? And why would he report that on any tax returns? The corrupt news media is protecting corrupt Joe and Biden, Inc.
Tony Domino
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
