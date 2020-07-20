Letter: Corrupt News vs Opinion

Saturday, your paper published a letter from Rosalie Wright, complaining about an opinion piece by Michael Gerson, and concluding that it is evidence of a "fake and corrupt" media. I don't get it. Four times, Wright acknowledges that Gerson's op-ed was an "opinion piece." Perhaps she fails to understand was "opinion" means. One definition: "a view or judgment formed about something, not necessarily based on fact or knowledge."
It is Gerson's "opinion." It is not presented as "fact." Wright can disagree, but it does not mean that Gerson, or the media is corrupt, or fake. Just of a different mind. And, Gerson is a Republican. Imagine that! He worked for President Bush 2000 through 2006.
Bill Boaz
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!