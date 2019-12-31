Letter: Corrupt Trump

I’ve been scratching my head for three years wondering why Trump supporters continue to stand with him. Donald Trump is an amoral man, by any measure. Evangelicals, how can you watch him tear infants and children from their families and simply turn a blind eye? How can you watch his misogynistic ways, his praise of Neo-Nazi groups, his continual lies? Where is your outcry? Farmers, you have lost farms in trade wars. Corporations are buying up your generations-old farms. Your children are fleeing your country for a brighter future. Where is your outrage? American workforce, you haven’t seen raises in sometimes decades. Your workload has gotten heavier while your purse is lighter. You can’t retire because you can’t afford health care. Your tax credit never showed up for you. It didn’t trickle down. Where is your indignation? Big Business Community, yes, you have benefitted greatly. We are all losers in this corrupt and greedy presidency.
Jane Atkins
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.