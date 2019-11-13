Most people with a sense of universal humanity and a wish for the “old days” of a balance of power and party communication, compromise and patriotic duty, know President Drumphichovavich is interested only in
President Drumphichovavich.
Corruption seems to be the pattern of elected Republican officials across the country.
According to Mother Jones, it turns out, VP Platitudinarian (VPP for short), is pushing to send foreign aid to Christian groups in countries like Iraq, with his pressure overruling non-political decisions by career staff and leading to the removal of one top USAID official after some of Pence’s favored Christian groups were turned down for grants.
USAID regulations, state funding decisions “must be free from political interference or even the appearance of such interference and must be made meritoriously, not the religious affiliation of a recipient organization, or lack thereof.”
Just like Daddy Donny. Corruption breeds contempt. Fascist Republicans must understand THAT is why sane people are unfavorable toward this administration, not simply their incompetence.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
