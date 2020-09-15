Letter: Corruption in Trump World

A recent letter wants us to believe that Postmaster General DeJoy’s appointment had nothing to do with being a big Trump donor/supporter. The letter writer says that’s “irrelevant”. It’s not irrelevant, it’s corrupt. Are we really supposed to believe that someone with no experience in our postal service was the most qualified candidate among dozens of others with many years of postal service experience? Please. We're not stupid or deluded. How uncanny DeJoy just happens to be a Trump donor/supporter! How convenient that he's now in charge of the post office, already carrying out the plans to suppress vote by mail, though that is being totally denied. Maybe the My Pillow guy, another Trump supporter who was indicted in CA for making false claims about his product, will get the next important position that opens up during this administration’s quest to destroy and remake our government. He claims to have a Covid-19 cure; will he be the newest addition to Trump World?
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
