Letter: Corruption
Afer President Trump's National Security Advisor Michael Flynn twice admitted he had lied to FBI investigators concerning his contacts with a Russian diplomat and after he had entered a plea of guilty to charges arising from that inestigation, the Department of Justice suddenly decided to abandon its case against Flynn.

President Trump appointee Attorney General Barr, head of the DOJ, has thus officially lowered the bar for integrity, giving total credence to British Historian Lord Acton's observation that "...absolute power corrupts absolutely..."

Stuart A. Ulanoff

Oro Valley

