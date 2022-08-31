Letter: Cost of education

Since I started as a freshman at Arizona, admittedly a little over 50 years ago, tuition is 34 times what I paid. Imagine if cars or houses had increased by that much. A year of PE and two years of a foreign language were required. Curricula should be just what is relevant to one's major. Most four year degrees could be done in three, a savings of 25%. There needs to be an overhaul do reduce debt students graduate with. This would be more effective than a 10K bailout.