 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Cost of education

  • Comments

Since I started as a freshman at Arizona, admittedly a little over 50 years ago, tuition is 34 times what I paid. Imagine if cars or houses had increased by that much. A year of PE and two years of a foreign language were required. Curricula should be just what is relevant to one's major. Most four year degrees could be done in three, a savings of 25%. There needs to be an overhaul do reduce debt students graduate with. This would be more effective than a 10K bailout.

Craig Miller

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Election deniers

I keep waiting for Kari Lake and Mark Finchem to question the results of the last election. Of course, they support Trump, a chronic liar comp…

Letter: Defending Democracy

Dear Editor: The key to being a good citizen is to stay informed. Norman Eisen wrote a report called "Trump on Trial". You don't have to be a …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News