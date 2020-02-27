Letter: Cost of Elections

Everyone is concerned over how much Michael Bloomberg is spending on his campaign. (upwards of 400 million). Well how much have we the TAXPAYERS spent on all Trump’s campaign speeches going back to 2017, including all the expenses incurred by the cities for security, all the free TV coverage of rallies. What about the 249 golf outings on Trump’s properties which demand Secret Service details. Another big voter item is the $27 billion paid to farmers to calm them down after the long trade war with China. Now Trump is considering more crop payments, as trade has not recovered fast enough. Isn’t this simply buying votes in the farm belt? What Bloomberg has spent is a drop in the bucket!
Linda Butler
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.