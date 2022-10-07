Letter: Cost of having a child in the U.S.

The U.S. spends more on healthcare than any country in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development(OECD). Yet, childbirth and the costs that come with it are immense. National average costs of a vaginal birth is $13,024 and C-section is $22,646, including standard expenses such as facility and doctor fees, although this could vary by state.

While health insurance plans cover a significant amount, out-of-pocket costs would still be around $3000. Uninsured and underinsured women are vulnerable to spend extraordinary amounts. Costs could also increase when health conditions of the mother and baby are factored in. Another option of home births is not covered by health insurance, and women must pay out-of-pocket if they require health care providers.

With the lack of predictability around health outcomes during pregnancy, childbirth and during the postpartum period, women and families need to plan months ahead for childbirth. A lack of access to abortion services could lead to worse maternal and child health outcomes.

Kiranmayee Muralidhar

