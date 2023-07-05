Responding to the June 28th letter to the editor “Millions to save 5 rich people” and all the other stories of spending millions of dollars to rescue obviously intelligent (and wealthy persons) who have chosen to take “the trip of a lifetime”, how about a simple solution? I’ve been driving for 55 plus years now, and every year I have been driving I’ve had to buy insurance so that no other party would have to pay for “my” accident. Why not require those taking their obviously risky trips “of a lifetime” to buy insurance which would cover the cost of rescue efforts (or any other liabilities). It may be expensive but those who take such trips could certainly afford the additional expense. The insurance companies would be happy to design such plans, and it wouldn’t be difficult to require the companies that put together such trips to add the cost of such policies to the cost of their trips.