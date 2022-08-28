Letter: Costs of Fuels

Sorry, that fear is backwards. Renewable energy is cheaper than dirty fuels. Aside from climate change, pollution costs more than 600 billion dollars/year in health-related costs (NRDC, Stanford, Harvard). That’s $2000/yr for every citizen.

And the 6th National Risk Assessment points to a doubling of dangerous (>100 deg) heat days much of the U.S. In Florida, for example; many cities will have more than 100 such days each year. How do you monetize that?