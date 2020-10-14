Letter: Could it be a Hoax?

He says he feels well. We have to believe him. The greatest president of the greatest United States would not lie to us about the virus, would he? People say a lot of hoaxes are going around these days, so maybe this could be a hoax. He never lies, he never lies, so we have to believe, gotta believe, that he would never send us fake news, using tweets and the “enemy of the people” to communicate. Let's see what happens, hopefully nothing bad, because this is about the time that the virus will magically disappear. Any day now. He said so. During the so-called debate, Joe Biden said the virus “is what it is because you are who you are.” We already knew that the president is what he is! Nasty, nasty for Biden to say that about the best ever president of the United States. More done in 47 months than 47 years.
It could be a hoax. Or he could be very sick. Hard to tell.
Wayne Beal
Green Valley
