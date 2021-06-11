Letter: Could it be that Dems distrust women?

Re: the June 9 letter "Could it be Dems distrust women?"
While this statement in itself races question mark to logic, the woman writer continues correctly to say Mitch McConnell controlled the senate from 2009-2016 (Obama presidency) and 2017-2019 (Trump presidency). But than she says: Mitch McConnell during that period could have easily ended the filibuster BUT CHOSE NOT TO OUT OF RESPECT FOR SENATE TRADITION. Question: why should or would he have wanted to end the filibuster? On the contrary, during that period he used it several times, and as a final DISRESPECT to Senate traditions seated Amy Coney Barrett as judge to the supreme court on Oct. 27, just a few days before the Nov. 2020 presidential election. So what was good for the FORMER Majority leader than, should be good for the NEW Majority Leader now. If that means having to abolish the filibuster, so be it!
Lotte Decker
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.