Letter: Couldn't be prouder

In response to the "Shame on America". I say that I couldn't be prouder.
What does it say to the athletes from repressive regimes and the rest of the world that an American can stand on the worlds largest stage and call out their government for injustices with little fear imprisonment or worse? After years of training to reach the pinnacle of their sport the main risk is financial. The risk the loss of sponsors that might be afraid to offend Americans that don't understand what being American means.
Guy Rovella
Midtown
