 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Couldn't be prouder
View Comments

Letter: Couldn't be prouder

  • Comments

In response to the "Shame on America". I say that I couldn't be prouder.

What does it say to the athletes from repressive regimes and the rest of the world that an American can stand on the worlds largest stage and call out their government for injustices with little fear imprisonment or worse? After years of training to reach the pinnacle of their sport the main risk is financial. The risk the loss of sponsors that might be afraid to offend Americans that don't understand what being American means.

Guy Rovella

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News