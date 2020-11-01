 Skip to main content
Letter: Count Every Vote
In this critical moment in our country’s history, vote counting is an essential service. We may disagree about the candidates and the issues, but we should all agree that every properly cast vote should be counted before this election’s results are determined. That can only happen if the election officials across this nation are allowed to do their jobs free from improper influence and pressure from any source. Here, in Pima County the hard-working staff of the Pima County Recorder’s Office deserve our support and our gratitude. A legitimate vote counting process is the only way to reach a legitimate result.

Eileen Hollowell

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

