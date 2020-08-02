You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Count me out of the corona vaccine
Letter: Count me out of the corona vaccine

30,000 people have volunteered to be guinea pigs with the corona vaccine. I suggest that before they go any further they watch the movie "I am Legend." It is about a cancer cure that goes rogue and turns people into zombies. A vaccine that has been developed too quickly and with the promise of so much profit to the company who perfects it could prove to be worse than the disease. How many people in the test group will die or be harmed before the vaccine is found to be imperfect? Let's take time to make sure the vaccine is safe with animal testing or small groups of volunteers. I guess people can decide for themselves whether they want to die from covid-19 or the vaccine.

Marilyn Pollow

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

