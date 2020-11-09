 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: "Counties hit hardest by virus overwhelmingly voted for Trump"
View Comments

Letter: "Counties hit hardest by virus overwhelmingly voted for Trump"

Re: the Nov. 6 article "Counties hit hardest by virus overwhelmingly voted Trump."

The piece in today's paper is interesting in an odd way.

Correlation is not causation. Here is a possibility: Counties with overwhelming support for President Trump are likely also to have an overwhelmingly large number of people who do not wear masks or otherwise protect themselves from COVID-19. A strong association between counties hit hardest by the virus and an overwhelming vote for Trump would then be completely expected, would it not?

Perhaps the headline should read, "Counties hit hardest by virus could have been predicted to vote overwhelmingly for Trump".

Or perhaps the association is so obvious it is not news at all...

Kalyanraman Bharathan

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News