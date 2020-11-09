Letter: "Counties hit hardest by virus overwhelmingly voted for Trump"

Re: the Nov. 6 article "Counties hit hardest by virus overwhelmingly voted Trump."
The piece in today's paper is interesting in an odd way.
Correlation is not causation. Here is a possibility: Counties with overwhelming support for President Trump are likely also to have an overwhelmingly large number of people who do not wear masks or otherwise protect themselves from COVID-19. A strong association between counties hit hardest by the virus and an overwhelming vote for Trump would then be completely expected, would it not?
Perhaps the headline should read, "Counties hit hardest by virus could have been predicted to vote overwhelmingly for Trump".
Or perhaps the association is so obvious it is not news at all...
Kalyanraman Bharathan
Midtown
