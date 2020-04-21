Letter: Counting Inmates
Inmates should be counted by the Census where they lived before being incarcerated, instead of where they are locked up. Many prisons contain more people than the local jurisdiction in which they are located, thereby taking representation away from other locations without prisons. This skews representation in state legislatures and in Congress, and takes dollars away from locations that need them, since much federal aid is based on population. When Congress votes to extend the deadline for completing the Census, they should also require that all those incarcerated by counted where they previously lived!

Bruce Billings

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

