Letter: Country Didn't Appreciate Trump

A writer noted that the Country didn't appreciate Trump. He said, "The Democrats didn't like low unemployment (before COVID), a record-high stock market (before COVID), a booming economy (before COVID) and Middle East accords? We're trading in a president with a backbone for a prop with platitudes." But those reasons are why Trump isn't appreciated. He lies, just to lie. He lies about things he doesn't need to lie about. He's the most inept, unqualified, and certainly the worst president in history. The writer doesn't understand that the economy was passed on to Trump by Obama. It was doing great. But Trump ruined it. The Virus is out of control but the writer doesn't mention DJTs complete lack of caring, planning, or accepting responsibility for his lack of action. We're not tired of a good economy, we're tired of the lies and his disregard of the American People.
John Bingham
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
