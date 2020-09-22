 Skip to main content
Letter: Country Needs a Conservative Party, "Cons"

The right wingers have hypnotized and high jacked the GOP. Before they spoil the values and good name of the party of Lincoln, they should be re-organized a minority CON Party. Party planks: unlimited gun rights, health care on your own, small governments, except police and military, private ownership of parks, schools and universities.

Members, money or media influence for the new party, no problem, Fox Network has plenty to finance the new CON Party.

When free from the yoke of the ultra right, real Republicans, RINO's and other moderates would aspire to form a moderate party, ready to function and ready to form a more perfect union.

What say you, Republicans, are you ready?

Kenn Block

Oro Valley

