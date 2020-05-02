Letter: Country values and financial hardship
View Comments

Letter: Country values and financial hardship

Ask anyone who grew up on a farm last century to describe a core value of their country lifestyle and you’d probably hear “personal responsibility.” I was born in Michigan during the Great Depression and am still proud to say that I’m a “farm boy.” The country values of my upbringing explain why I deferred getting married until I had a secure job and a savings, at the age of 29. I’ve always believed that saving money for a cash purchase was better than buying on credit. So what am I supposed to think of TV news showing food lines of cars better than mine? Or parents with many children and no health insurance? Are these 21st Century “city values”? Social activists tend to blame the well-off for the plight of those living paycheck-to-paycheck. There’s more involved, such as taking “personal responsibility.”

Bruce Gary

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Ignorant and lying

Why are people in Tucson acting as if they are immune to Covid 19. As an essential worker I drive home at 3pm and the streets are packed. The …

Local-issues

Letter: Reopening Arizona

The scientists advising us regarding how to proceed in the COVID-19 war are unanimous in warning against wholesale resumption of our pre-pande…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News