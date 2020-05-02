Letter: Country values and financial hardship

Ask anyone who grew up on a farm last century to describe a core value of their country lifestyle and you’d probably hear “personal responsibility.” I was born in Michigan during the Great Depression and am still proud to say that I’m a “farm boy.” The country values of my upbringing explain why I deferred getting married until I had a secure job and a savings, at the age of 29. I’ve always believed that saving money for a cash purchase was better than buying on credit. So what am I supposed to think of TV news showing food lines of cars better than mine? Or parents with many children and no health insurance? Are these 21st Century “city values”? Social activists tend to blame the well-off for the plight of those living paycheck-to-paycheck. There’s more involved, such as taking “personal responsibility.”
Bruce Gary
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
