Letter: coup

Yesterday's assault on our national's Capitol can only be described as an attempted coup and must be dealt with as such. Its leaders have to be held accountable, beginning with the top instigator - Mr. Trump. He must be immediately removed from office under the 25th amendment to the constitution. He could also be impeached despite the fact that his term of office ends in the immediate future. Either of these procedures would require the co-operation of both political parties. If agreement cannot be obtained to do so, our abilitiy to function a a democracy, much less a world leader, becomes questionable. If we fail to act at once, we will be force to look on as pardons all tho planned or participated in this outrage.
Harry Peck
Tubac
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.