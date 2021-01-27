 Skip to main content
Letter: Courage or Cowardice
Two books: "Profiles In Courage," written in 1956 by JFK (and ghostwriter Ted Sorenson), chronicled the bravery and integrity of eight U.S. senators who defied their political parties and voted their consciences on various contentious issues related to their periods of office. Those senators included the likes of John Quincy Adams, Daniel Webster, Sam Houston and Robert Taft. Several of them paid a dear price, politically.

The second book, "Profiles In Cowardice," exists only in imagination. It remains to be revealed during the forthcoming impeachment trial of Trump just how many GOP senators will put the dictates of party and personal ambitions foremost, or vote their privately-held convictions, regardless of political cost. The book will probably never be written - it would be too long.

Jim Merry

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

