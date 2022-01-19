Letter: Courage

No one can deny that Senator Sinema's recent action to not modify the filibuster rule is an act of political courage. It takes courage to go against your party, and the majority of your constituents, to speak out about what you think is right. The question as I see it is: will any other senator show the same courage? Are all 50 Republican senators against voting rights; do all really believe that the election was "stolen" and that there is wide-spread voter fraud? Are the January 6th "demonstrators" really patriots? Is pandering to your party more important than upholding your oath to protect and defend the constitution? Time will tell.
Ronald Nowicki
Green Valley
