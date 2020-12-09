 Skip to main content
Letter: Courage
Letter: Courage

As an attorney and retired federal bankruptcy judge I have been heartened, but unsurprised, that lawyers and judges have upheld their ethical duties when confronted with Trump’s efforts to hijack the Presidential election. Lawyers cannot allege fraud unless there is evidence to support that claim. When many of Trump’s lawyers determined there wasn’t any, they withdrew as his counsel. All the judges confronted with Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, regardless of their own politics and of who appointed them, dismissed the extraordinary claims for lack of evidence. State election officials, governors and legislative leaders, many of them Republicans, have refused Trump’s efforts to set aside the popular vote. Arizona’s legislative leaders and Governor, all Trump supporters, when asked to send Trump electors to Congress, refused to violate their oaths of office. Their courage is in stark contrast to many national Republican legislators who have remained silent while Trump has blatantly attempted to retain power. History will not forget their cowardice, neither should we.

Eileen Hollowell

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

