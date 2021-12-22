Letter: Court takes up abortion argument

Dear Editor,
The loss of abortion rights at the hands of the Supreme Court (Court set to take up abortion argument 11/29/21) would spell death for women and our fight for jobs, education, and economic independence. Denied access to reproductive justice, the poor, people with disabilities and of color become targets of forced sterilization. This is genocide; the opposite of the right to choose when and if one bears a child.
Unable to overturn legal abortion with clinic violence, the right wing has turned to legislation.
I hope that every supporter of reproductive justice makes their opinion known this Wednesday, Dec. 1, as the National Mobilization for Reproductive Rights urges (see ReproJusticeNow.org). It’s time for the multitude of folks impacted by reproductive injustice and all forms of oppression to fight for control over own bodies and the decisions that impact our lives and future generations.
Luma Nichol
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.