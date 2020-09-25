 Skip to main content
Letter: Court's legitimacy is at stake
If we can’t win the election, let’s poison the well to prevent our opponents from governing. That appears to be the Republicans’ strategy (“Romney, GOP reunite on plan for Ginsburg seat,” Sept. 23) as voiced by Mitt Romney, who contends that the U.S. is a “center-right” country. That is a questionable assumption, to be tested in November. The larger issue is that the theft of another Supreme Court seat will further damage the legitimacy of the federal judiciary.

Why should the states, and the general citizenry, recognize the authority of decisions rendered by these appointees? This exercise in political gamesmanship is a prescription for civil disobedience on a massive scale, and if pursued to its conclusion, both Neil Gorsuch and the next GOP appointee should be swiftly impeached when the 117th Congress convenes. The message? 6-3 and 5-4 decisions with those two in the majority will not be accepted.

Robert Laux-Bachand

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

