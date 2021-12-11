 Skip to main content
Letter: Coverage of Supreme Court on Roe v Wade
I was disturbed by the Daily Star’s front page coverage of the Supreme Court hearing on Roe v. Wade. A large colorful picture with only anti-abortion signs, including “Ask me why you deserve hell.” Of all the pictures you could use, you chose one that’s most incendiary. A picture of people on both sides with signs would have been more responsible.

Front and center in the picture is a man proclaiming “I oppose abortion.” It made me think of a cartoon on the issue. A wife turns to her husband and says, “Feeling the way you do about abortion, Arthur, you probably shouldn’t have one.”

Sylvia Thorson-Smith

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

