Letter: covictions and courage

It's striking that in the lead up to the Lenten season we have a lone Republican senator voting to impeach the president basing his vote on his belief in the constitution and his Christian faith. He knows he will be "crucified" by the "emperor" and his "minions" yet lives his faith. No other Republican senator referenced their faith in explaining their vote to acquit Trump. As an Independent in these times I long for a candidate who, like senator Romney, exhibits honesty, courage, independence, belief in our constitution and has a strong faith. President Trump and many other of our politicians lack one, or more than one, of these five attributes .. If Romney were running for election in Arizona he'd get my vote.
John Kuisti
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.