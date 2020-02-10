Letter: covictions and courage
View Comments

Letter: covictions and courage

It's striking that in the lead up to the Lenten season we have a lone Republican senator voting to impeach the president basing his vote on his belief in the constitution and his Christian faith. He knows he will be "crucified" by the "emperor" and his "minions" yet lives his faith. No other Republican senator referenced their faith in explaining their vote to acquit Trump. As an Independent in these times I long for a candidate who, like senator Romney, exhibits honesty, courage, independence, belief in our constitution and has a strong faith. President Trump and many other of our politicians lack one, or more than one, of these five attributes .. If Romney were running for election in Arizona he'd get my vote.

John Kuisti

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tucson streets

I've been all over the world and am currently in Mexico. Tucson very well may have the worst roads in the world. What's even worse is that the…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News