Letter: Covid -19 Deaths eclipse 700,000

Why is there not more press copy on the historical benefits of vaccinations?
I well remember the polio years when children were not permitted to swim and sometimes even sent to the country. I was very young, but remember the trauma in seeing the news photos of patients in iron lungs. Later, in college, I remember admiring the tenacity of a classmate who somehow managed to navigate the campus on crutches.
My mother-in-law was raised partly by her grandfather who was was and couldn't speak following his bout with measles.
Diane Starrett
Foothills
