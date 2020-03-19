Letter: Covid-19 Handwashing

Thank you to the Star for the excellent Covid-19 coverage. By now, most of us have seen videos of handwashing techniques - 20 second videos demonstrated in every language you can imagine.
But about the water....it is a terrible waste of water to run the water for the entire 20 seconds. Conserve! Turn the water on, put soap in your hands, turn the water OFF. Wash for 20 seconds. Turn the water on and rinse. We need to be vigilant of our most precious resource in this beautiful desert. Wash your hands but don’t waste water!
Anne-Marie Hall
Downtown
