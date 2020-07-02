Letter: COVID-19 Accountablility

How dare the Federal, State and local government officials even suggest that we the citizens carry an iota of responsibility or accountability for the current status of the COVID-19 virus! These officials have completely screwed up any and every place where control of the virus could have actually been successful. We still don't have a successful testing plan. Governor Ducey's "blitz" consists of testing 20,000 every weekend. With 7.3 million citizens, the blitz will be complete in a year. 60 minutes showed how the anti-body tests were a complete waste of time, because the FDA didn't place any restrictions on their development. These officials determined the criteria for re-opening the states, and didn't have a plan to enforce the re-openings. To place the responsibility and accountability on whether or not we wear masks is despicable and unconscionable. Shame on you all.
Kevin Marschke
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
