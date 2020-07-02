Letter: COVID-19 Accountablility
View Comments

Letter: COVID-19 Accountablility

How dare the Federal, State and local government officials even suggest that we the citizens carry an iota of responsibility or accountability for the current status of the COVID-19 virus! These officials have completely screwed up any and every place where control of the virus could have actually been successful. We still don't have a successful testing plan. Governor Ducey's "blitz" consists of testing 20,000 every weekend. With 7.3 million citizens, the blitz will be complete in a year. 60 minutes showed how the anti-body tests were a complete waste of time, because the FDA didn't place any restrictions on their development. These officials determined the criteria for re-opening the states, and didn't have a plan to enforce the re-openings. To place the responsibility and accountability on whether or not we wear masks is despicable and unconscionable. Shame on you all.

Kevin Marschke

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News