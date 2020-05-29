Letter: Covid 19 and blood clots
Re: the May 27 article "Doctors perplexed by alarming blood clots increasingly being found in virus victims."

I read this article with interest, unfortunately Ms.Tanner did not refer to any of 4 recent articles in the journal Science (April 17, 24, 28 and May 1) in which this problem is discussed. In these articles the authors refer to several efforts to deal with this problem by administering blood thinners to prevent or reduce the level of clots. Although preliminary, the results appear promising, especially for those patients experiencing low blood oxygen levels while not experiencing overt respiratory issues. These articles also point out problems associated with "micro blood clots" in other organs such as the heart, liver and kidney. Hopefully this information can be used to help those suffering with this disease. We should all be grateful for the efforts of the medical scientists working on this disease.

Robert Wample

Saddlebrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

