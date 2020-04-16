Letter: Covid-19 and motivational theory
Governmental efforts to motivate the general population to implement painful C-19 self quarantine measures are somewhat unfocused. A primary tool of motivational theory is positive feedback. Feedback that is provided in a simple and understandable manner that in turn provides a crystal clear indication of progress toward towards a specific goal.

A very useful and simple statistic is available and can be used for that purpose. That statistic is found in the following quote for the Seattle area, "One month ago, each infected person was spreading the virus to an average of 2.7 other people; now that number appears to have been cut roughly in half, to 1.4." The lower the number the better. A downward trend is better. Less than 1.0 is great. 0.0 is perfect. That single value, or a time history graph of that value for the state of Arizona published daily in the Star is at once informative and can provide that critical feedback.

Don Schmidt

Oro Valley

