Letter: COVID-19 and Rugged Individualists

The tragic tale of Gork.'Tis a mild Pleistocene day, as reflected sunlight shimmers from the distant glacier. Gork decides to escape the cave and take a walk.

Oog says, "Do not go that way, Gork! I saw saber-toothed cats lurking there."

Gork replies," I don't care about sabre-tooth cats! I do whatever I want with my sharpened, obsidian-tipped assault spear in hand."

So he walks on, followed by his screams, as two massive saber-toothed killers pounce from ambush and end his life.

In our century, unmasked virus-deniers and science-dismissers also tempt their fates, expose others and needlessly risk being devoured by highly contagious COVID-19. Would Charles Darwin view the likely outcome of this tragic, willful ignorance as even more evidence to support his theory of natural selection?

Ronald Pelech

Midtown

