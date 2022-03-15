Letter: COVID-19 and the Spanish flu

It was announced recently that worldwide deaths from COVID-19 have now exceeded six million. Every single death is a tragedy but I would like to compare these deaths with the Spanish flu of 1918. There were no official figures documenting the exact number of worldwide deaths but the estimates are from twenty to fifty million. The population of the world in 1918, at 1.8 billion, was about one-fourth of what it is now-this equates to eighty to two hundred million current deaths. I believe one hundred years from now the Spanish flu will be remembered for the number of deaths but COVID-19 will be remembered only for the political and dysfunctional way it was handled.
Douglas R. Holm
East side
