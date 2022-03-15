 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: COVID-19 and the Spanish flu
View Comments

Letter: COVID-19 and the Spanish flu

  • Comments

It was announced recently that worldwide deaths from COVID-19 have now exceeded six million. Every single death is a tragedy but I would like to compare these deaths with the Spanish flu of 1918. There were no official figures documenting the exact number of worldwide deaths but the estimates are from twenty to fifty million. The population of the world in 1918, at 1.8 billion, was about one-fourth of what it is now-this equates to eighty to two hundred million current deaths. I believe one hundred years from now the Spanish flu will be remembered for the number of deaths but COVID-19 will be remembered only for the political and dysfunctional way it was handled.

Douglas R. Holm

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News