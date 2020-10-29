 Skip to main content
Letter: Covid 19 and Trump
El Paso declares a COVID-19 curfew, Spain is instituting a lock down, italy has reinstated stringent measures, France and Germany too. Yet Trump continues to tour the nation holding non-social distancing/maskless events and continues to deny COVID-19s seriousness. No greater comparison is needed to explain why Trump can't be re-elected.

Norman Patten

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

