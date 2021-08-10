Letter: covid 19 anti-vaxers & insurance

Here's a suggestion! Why don't medical insurance companies give notice to the insured. without medical contraindications, who refuse to be vaccinated, that their coverage will be more limited or even refused if they're hospitalized for the COVID Virus.
I'm tired of paying for other people's ignorance. I'm tired of paying the increase in rates due to the failure of those who don't believe the science behind the pandemic, those who refuse to act sensibly and, and those who won't participate in sound public health policy to stop the virus from creating new variants.
Anti-vaxers are refusing to acknowledge the long-term effects of this disease.
Throughout history terrible diseases would suddenly appear (smallpox,tb,polio,measles,mumps, etc), and science was able to respond with life-savings vaccinations. The masses didn't refuse vaccinations.
Maybe anti-vaxers need a wake-up call when their insurance coverage is restricted or cancelled due to lack of compliance!
Monica Maloney, retired nurse, Debra Schaeffer, Retired Educator
Foothills
