Letter: Covid 19 article on 12/27/2022

Re: the Dec. 27 article "Closer look at COVID in Arizona."
The article gave out a lot of good information about why some races contacted and died of Covid more than others due to various conditions such work environments, diets or living conditions. One thing I thought was missing was how many of the people who died, required hospitalization or had longtime illnesses were vaccinated against COVID. I think ignoring that could be a big indicator. It might tell us a little more.
Jose Salgado
Northeast side
