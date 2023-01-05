 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Covid 19 article on 12/27/2022

Re: the Dec. 27 article "Closer look at COVID in Arizona."

﻿The article gave out a lot of good information about why some races contacted and died of Covid more than others due to various conditions such work environments, diets or living conditions. One thing I thought was missing was how many of the people who died, required hospitalization or had longtime illnesses were vaccinated against COVID. I think ignoring that could be a big indicator. It might tell us a little more.

Jose Salgado

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

