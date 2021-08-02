 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Covid-19/Back in the Saddle Again
View Comments

Letter: Covid-19/Back in the Saddle Again

  • Comments

Here we are after half the US is vaccinated, and we are back to being told we need to wear masks and social distance. Social media sites have been admonished for sharing misinformation. How about we hold the CDC and the other media outlets to the same standard. Last week the CDC and the media told us that the vaccinated were in danger of spreading the virus to the unvaccinated. This week, the unvaccinated are being blamed for allowing the virus to mutate and thus endangering the vaccinated. This is scientific fact, VIRUS' MUTATE! Being unvaccinated does not cause mutation. The media and CDC are continuing to spread the misinformation that we will die from this virus. After accumulating eighteen months of cases and deaths, you still have a 2% of 10% chance of dying from Covid-19. This a mathematical fact, using the data from the media and the CDC. STOP THE FEAR MONGERING!

Kevin Marschke

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: No Mask Mandate

So the governor and our director of health don't see the need for mask mandates as COVID-19 rises. We can address this with vaccines. Please t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News