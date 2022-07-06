Letter: COVID-19 Cases Increasing

COVID-19 cases in Pima County have more than doubled over the past two months when compared to the same general time period in 2021.

In May of 2022 there were 4,058 confirmed cases (44 deaths) and in May of 2021 there were 1,767 confirmed cases (20 deaths).

In June of 2022 there were 11,458 confirmed cases (25 deaths) and June of 2021 there were 783 confirmed cases (15 deaths).

In the United States of America there has been an upward trend in the daily average of the number of new COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalization admissions from May of this year thru June.

Those of us who are concerned about contracting COVID-19 should still be taking precautions.

Bill Kendall

Downtown