Letter: Covid 19 confusion
Ok, now I'm confused. Trump is angry at the shutdown. This is because he thinks it's all a hoax (it isn't). Still, he takes a dangerous unproven drug for a different sickness, well, to avoid getting sick(?).

His attacks on the WHO and China seem to be tweet-rage directed at scapegoats which he says exposed our country to this terrible (fake?) virus.

Now, in lockstep, our legislature is making it harder to sue businesses for selling junk medical equipment and sloppily getting people sick (maybe killing them). Giving them a presumption of (some) decency, this can only mean they think the virus is, well, a hoax.

Are they angry at the WHO and China too? Why? I mean if it's all a hoax, why be upset? Maybe our fence-sitting governor will help clear all this up. Meantime, be really careful where you get your mask.

Leo Masursky

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

