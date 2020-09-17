 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: COVID-19 control
View Comments

Letter: COVID-19 control

Those who determine policy for Public Health at Federal, State, and Local levels should be aware that findings from a case-control investigation of symptomatic outpatients from 11 U.S. health care facilities revealed that close contact with persons with known COVID-19 or going to locations that offer on-site eating and drinking options were associated with COVID-19 positivity. Adults with positive SARS-CoV-2 test results were approximately twice as likely to have reported dining at a restaurant than were those with negative SARS-CoV-2 test results."

Patterns of public behavior should respect this issue of human risk. The issue of asymptomatic carriers is also appreciated.

More widespread testing and adherence to social distancing and wearing of masks will need to be SUSTAINED as we move toward a "new normal."

John Hughes

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News