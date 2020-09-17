Letter: COVID-19 control

Those who determine policy for Public Health at Federal, State, and Local levels should be aware that findings from a case-control investigation of symptomatic outpatients from 11 U.S. health care facilities revealed that close contact with persons with known COVID-19 or going to locations that offer on-site eating and drinking options were associated with COVID-19 positivity. Adults with positive SARS-CoV-2 test results were approximately twice as likely to have reported dining at a restaurant than were those with negative SARS-CoV-2 test results."
Patterns of public behavior should respect this issue of human risk. The issue of asymptomatic carriers is also appreciated.
More widespread testing and adherence to social distancing and wearing of masks will need to be SUSTAINED as we move toward a "new normal."
John Hughes
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!