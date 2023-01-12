 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Covid 19 dated 12/27/2022

  • Comments

This is corrected

The article gave out a lot of good information about why some races contacted and died of Covid more than others due to various conditions such work environments, diets or living conditions. One thing I thought was missing was how many of the people who died, required hospitalization or had longtime illnesses were vaccinated against Covid. I think ignoring that could be a big indicator. It might tell us a lot.

Jose Salgado

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News