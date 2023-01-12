Letter: Covid 19 dated 12/27/2022

This is corrected
The article gave out a lot of good information about why some races contacted and died of Covid more than others due to various conditions such work environments, diets or living conditions. One thing I thought was missing was how many of the people who died, required hospitalization or had longtime illnesses were vaccinated against Covid. I think ignoring that could be a big indicator. It might tell us a lot.
Jose Salgado
Northeast side
