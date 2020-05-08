Letter: COVID 19 Disinformation

I hope people saw the excellent article by reporter Amy Seitz (Star April 22) on the campaign of misinformation about COVID19 and its ready acceptance by a certain segment of the population. Especially worrisome is the quote in the last paragraph: "Nearly identical claims are also being posted across multiple platforms...suggesting that the misinformation is orchestrated on some level."
These are indeed trying times, but we have gotten through worse times in our national history in good part by our cohesiveness and compassion for each other. The credulous acceptance of conspiracy theories likely promulgated by hostile foreign sources only serves to divide us. One should be cautious to believe the worst of our fellow citizens, of the health care authorities who are honestly trying to keep us safe, or of the political leaders who have the courage to close things down when political expediency would dictate otherwise. We are better than that.
Abraham R. Byrd III
North side
